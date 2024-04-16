News & Insights

Markets
GMAB

Genmab's Q1 Darzalex Sales By Johnson & Johnson Reach $2.692 Bln

April 16, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), a Danish biotechnology firm, announced on Tuesday that the first-quarter sales of Darzalex, Daratumumab, have totaled $2.692 billion, as updated by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Net trade sales were $1.464 billion in the U.S. and $1.228 billion in the rest of the world.

Genmab is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of Darzalex, both the intravenous and SC products, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to develop, make, and commercialize Daratumumab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.