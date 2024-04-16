Genmab's Q1 Darzalex Sales By Johnson & Johnson Reach $2.692 Bln

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), a Danish biotechnology firm, announced on Tuesday that the first-quarter sales of Darzalex, Daratumumab, have totaled $2.692 billion, as updated by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Net trade sales were $1.464 billion in the U.S. and $1.228 billion in the rest of the world.

Genmab is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of Darzalex, both the intravenous and SC products, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to develop, make, and commercialize Daratumumab.

