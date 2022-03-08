Genmab's Epcoritamab Scores Orphan Drug Status In Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Danish bio-tech firm, Genmab A/S (GMXAY.PK), said on Tuesday that its investigational drug Epcoritamab has been granted orphan-drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

A drug is designated an "Orphan drug" if it is intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Epcoritamab, being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie (ABBV), is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology.

A phase 1/2 study evaluating subcutaneous Epcoritamab in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, dubbed EPCORE NHL-1; a phase 1b/2 multinational, interventional trial of Epcoritamab in combination with other standard of care (SOC) agents across different lines of therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma OR follicular lymphoma ; and a phase 1/2 trial of Epcoritamab in Japanese patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are underway.

