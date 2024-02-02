News & Insights

Markets
GMAB

Genmab: EMA To Review MAA Of Tisotumab Vedotin - Quick Facts

February 02, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced the European Medicines Agency has validated for review the marketing authorization application of tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate, developed for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy. The MAA is based on data from the global, randomized, Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial.

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate composed of Genmab's human monoclonal antibody directed to tissue factor and Pfizer's ADC technology.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.