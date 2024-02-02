Genmab: EMA To Review MAA Of Tisotumab Vedotin - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced the European Medicines Agency has validated for review the marketing authorization application of tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate, developed for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy. The MAA is based on data from the global, randomized, Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial.

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate composed of Genmab's human monoclonal antibody directed to tissue factor and Pfizer's ADC technology.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.