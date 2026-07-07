Genmab Wins EU Nod For TEPKINLY Combo In Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that the European Commission has approved TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (TEPKINLY + R2) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma. This marks the first bispecific-based therapy authorized in Europe for follicular lymphoma (FL) in the second-line setting, offering patients a chemotherapy-free option.

The approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, which compared fixed-duration TEPKINLY + R2 to R2 alone.

The study showed a 79% reduction in risk of disease progression or death (HR 0.21, p0.0001). Overall response rates reached 96% in the TEPKINLY arm versus 81% in the R2 arm, with complete responses achieved in 74% of patients compared to 43% with R2 alone.

Follicular lymphoma is a chronic, incurable cancer where patients often relapse and face shorter remissions with each recurrence. Investigators noted that EPCORE FL-1 results are clinically meaningful, highlighting the potential of TEPKINLY + R2 to change the treatment paradigm by delivering durable responses without chemotherapy.

The safety profile of the combination was consistent with known effects of epcoritamab and R2. Common adverse reactions included neutropenia, rash, upper respiratory tract infections, fatigue, diarrhea, injection site reactions, anemia, constipation, thrombocytopenia, and cytokine release syndrome. Serious adverse events occurred in 44% of patients, with pneumonia, COVID-19, and febrile neutropenia among those reported in greater than or equal to 5%.

GMAB has traded between $20.33 and $35.43 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $28.01, down 1.77%. During the after-hours trading the stock is at $27.66, down 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.