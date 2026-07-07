BioTech
GMAB

Genmab Wins EU Nod For TEPKINLY Combo In Follicular Lymphoma

July 07, 2026 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that the European Commission has approved TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (TEPKINLY + R2) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma. This marks the first bispecific-based therapy authorized in Europe for follicular lymphoma (FL) in the second-line setting, offering patients a chemotherapy-free option.

The approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, which compared fixed-duration TEPKINLY + R2 to R2 alone.

The study showed a 79% reduction in risk of disease progression or death (HR 0.21, p0.0001). Overall response rates reached 96% in the TEPKINLY arm versus 81% in the R2 arm, with complete responses achieved in 74% of patients compared to 43% with R2 alone.

Follicular lymphoma is a chronic, incurable cancer where patients often relapse and face shorter remissions with each recurrence. Investigators noted that EPCORE FL-1 results are clinically meaningful, highlighting the potential of TEPKINLY + R2 to change the treatment paradigm by delivering durable responses without chemotherapy.

The safety profile of the combination was consistent with known effects of epcoritamab and R2. Common adverse reactions included neutropenia, rash, upper respiratory tract infections, fatigue, diarrhea, injection site reactions, anemia, constipation, thrombocytopenia, and cytokine release syndrome. Serious adverse events occurred in 44% of patients, with pneumonia, COVID-19, and febrile neutropenia among those reported in greater than or equal to 5%.

GMAB has traded between $20.33 and $35.43 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $28.01, down 1.77%. During the after-hours trading the stock is at $27.66, down 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.