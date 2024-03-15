News & Insights

Genmab To Repurchase Up To DKK 3.5 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), a Dutch biotechnology company, said on Friday that it has entered into a non-discretionary instruction with Morgan Stanley Europe SE to repurchase up to DKK 3.5 billion of shares.

The share buyback will start on March 18, to be closed no later than December 16.

As of March 14, Genmab holds 863,972 treasury shares or 1.31 percent of the share capital.

