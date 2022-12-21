Markets
GMAB

Genmab Submits NDA For Epcoritamab In Japan For Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

December 21, 2022 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced Wednesday that the company has submitted a Japan new drug application (JNDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)

Epcoritamab is an investigational bispecific antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The JNDA submission is supported by the EPCORE NHL-3, open-label, multi-center, phase 2 trial (GCT3013-04) evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in adult patients in Japan with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), as well as results from the global EPCORE NHL-1 open-label, multi-center, phase 2 trial (GCT3013-01) evaluating epcoritamab in the same patient population.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.