Genmab, Seagen say phase three of innovaTV 301 trial met primary endpoint

September 04, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Genmab GMAB.CO, GMAB.O and Seagen SGEN.O on Monday said that the phase three of their innovaTV 301 global trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients met its primary endpoint of overall survival.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

