Genmab A/S Expands Share Capital and Warrants

Genmab A/S, a Copenhagen-based company, has authorized its Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to DKK 6,600,000 and issue warrants for employees, excluding executives, until 2029. The company is also permitted to issue convertible debt instruments, allowing for a potential further increase in share capital. These strategic financial maneuvers are designed to support Genmab’s ongoing medical research and business operations.

