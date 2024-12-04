News & Insights

Stocks

Genmab A/S Expands Share Capital and Warrants

December 04, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genmab A/S, a Copenhagen-based company, has authorized its Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to DKK 6,600,000 and issue warrants for employees, excluding executives, until 2029. The company is also permitted to issue convertible debt instruments, allowing for a potential further increase in share capital. These strategic financial maneuvers are designed to support Genmab’s ongoing medical research and business operations.

For further insights into GMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.