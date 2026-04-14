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GMAB

Genmab Reports Strong Q1 DARZALEX Sales Near $4 Bln

April 14, 2026 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) on Tuesday reported global net trade sales of $3.964 billion for DARZALEX (daratumumab) in the first quarter of 2026, according to company announcements.

The cancer therapy, marketed by Johnson & Johnson, demonstrated robust performance across major markets. United States sales reached $2.208 billion, while international markets generated $1.756 billion in revenue.

Genmab earns royalties on worldwide DARZALEX sales through its licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson. The therapy treats multiple myeloma and remains a key revenue driver for the company. DARZALEX is available in both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, providing treatment options for patients with this serious blood cancer.

GMAB is currently trading at $29.10, up $0.90 or 3.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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