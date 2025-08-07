Genmab Reports Strong H1 2025 Results Driven By Higher Royalties And Product Sales

Markets
(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) posted performance results on Thursday for the first half of 2025, with revenue rising 19 percent year-over-year to $1.64 billion, up from $1.38 billion in the same period of 2024. The growth was largely fueled by increased royalties from key collaborations and higher net product sales of EPKINLY.

Royalty revenue jumped 24 percent to $1.38 billion, driven by stronger global net sales of DARZALEX by Johnson & Johnson and Kesimpta by Novartis. DARZALEX net sales surged 22 percent to $6.78 billion, up from $5.57 billion a year ago.

Net financial income declined to $119 million from $204 million, mainly due to lower foreign exchange gains and reduced interest income.

GMAB is currently trading at $22.70, up $1.18 or 5.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

