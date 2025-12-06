Genmab Reports Promising Clinical Trial Results For Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab In Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced updated findings from multiple ongoing clinical trials evaluating epcoritamab-bysp, a subcutaneously administered, T-cell engaging antibody.

The data highlight the potential of epcoritamab as both monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care treatments for adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).

Results from the EPCORE NHL-2 trial demonstrated strong efficacy in first-line treatment settings. Two arms of the study, which combined fixed-duration epcoritamab with chemotherapy, achieved overall response rates (ORR) of 93% (Arm 8) and 98% (Arm 1) in newly diagnosed DLBCL patients. In addition, Arm 3 of the trial reported a three-year overall survival (OS) rate of 96% in FL patients treated with first-line combination therapy.

Encouraging outcomes were also observed in the EPCORE DLBCL-3 study. Among elderly patients with DLBCL who were unable to receive standard anthracycline-based chemotherapy, epcoritamab monotherapy achieved an ORR of 73%. At one year, 54% of patients remained progression-free and 65% were alive, underscoring the potential of epcoritamab as a viable first-line option for this patient population.

These results were presented at the 67th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando, Florida. The presentations included two oral sessions and two poster sessions, reinforcing the promise of epcoritamab in earlier lines of therapy with a fixed treatment duration.

