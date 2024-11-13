Genmab price target lowered to DKK 2,250 from DKK 2,500 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Genmab (GMAB) to DKK 2,250 from DKK 2,500 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
