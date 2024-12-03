Genmab price target lowered to DKK 1,700 from DKK 2,050 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst James Gordon lowered the firm’s price target on Genmab (GMAB) to DKK 1,700 from DKK 2,050 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
