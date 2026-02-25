Genmab A (GMAB) Price Target Increased by 100.63% to 95.18

The average one-year price target for Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) has been revised to $95.18 / share. This is an increase of 100.63% from the prior estimate of $47.44 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$55.18 to a high of $226.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 223.75% from the latest reported closing price of $29.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.10%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 77,106K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,418K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,078K shares , representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,877K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,954K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 7,040K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing an increase of 45.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 66.23% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,978K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares , representing an increase of 26.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%.

