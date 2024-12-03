Genmab Discloses Share Transactions by Executives

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genmab A/S has disclosed recent share transactions by its managerial employees and their closely related persons, reflecting acquisitions of shares through the vesting of restricted stock units. Notably, these transactions occurred without a market price, as the shares were acquired at DKK 0.00, highlighting a strategic internal distribution. This transparency in trading activities offers insights into the company’s governance and executive compensation strategies, which may interest investors tracking stockholder equity dynamics.

For further insights into GMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.