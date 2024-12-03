News & Insights

Genmab Discloses Share Transactions by Executives

December 03, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Genmab A/S has disclosed recent share transactions by its managerial employees and their closely related persons, reflecting acquisitions of shares through the vesting of restricted stock units. Notably, these transactions occurred without a market price, as the shares were acquired at DKK 0.00, highlighting a strategic internal distribution. This transparency in trading activities offers insights into the company’s governance and executive compensation strategies, which may interest investors tracking stockholder equity dynamics.

