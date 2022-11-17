Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.68 in the previous session. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR has gained 10% since the start of the year compared to the -17.5% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -17.9% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 9, 2022, Genmab AS Sponsored ADR reported EPS of $0.53 versus consensus estimate of $0.23 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 13.91%.

For the current fiscal year, Genmab AS Sponsored ADR is expected to post earnings of $1.27 per share on $1.86 billion in revenues. This represents a 76.39% change in EPS on a 38.2% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.27 per share on $2.33 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0.08% and 25.14%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 34.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 55.2X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Genmab AS Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Genmab AS Sponsored ADR passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Genmab AS Sponsored ADR shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does GMAB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of GMAB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR). VIR has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 12,900%, and for the current fiscal year, VIR is expected to post earnings of -$2.13 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. have gained 33.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.74X and a P/CF of 6.69X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for GMAB and VIR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

