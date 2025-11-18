Markets
GMAB

Genmab Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes And Senior Unsecured Notes

November 18, 2025 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Genmab Finance LLC have priced their offering of $1.5 billion of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2032 and $1.0 billion of 7.250% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The issue price of the Notes is 100.000%.

The offering is expected to close on December 3, 2025.

Genmab also announced that it has completed the syndication of the new $2.0 billion senior secured term loan "B" facility, which term loan "B" facility is in addition to the $1.0 billion senior secured term loan "A" facility and $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility that Genmab previously syndicated to certain lenders as part of the financing for the pending acquisition of Merus N.V.

Genmab said it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under the New Credit Facilities and cash on hand, to fund the consideration payable in connection with the Acquisition of Merus and related fees and expenses in connection with the Acquisition, the borrowings under the New Credit Facilities and the issuance of the Notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.