Genmab Announces Initiation Of DKK 725 Mln Share Buy-Back Program

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that it is initiating a share buy-back program and has entered into a non-discretionary instruction with Danske Bank.

Under this share buy-back program, Genmab may repurchase up to 0.342 million shares with a maximum aggregate value of 725 million Danish Kroner.

The share buyback program will begin on February 18, 2026, and is expected to conclude no later than March 31, 2026.

The program will be undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 noted Genmab.

Any purchase of ordinary shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen and Multilateral Trading Facilities.

Shares acquired under the program cannot be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of the price of the latest independent transaction on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out and the price of the highest independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out at the time of the transaction.

As of February 17, 2026, Genmab holds 2.62 million treasury shares equal to 4.07% of the share capital.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day on each trading venue may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on such trading venue.

Genmab is entitled to suspend or stop the program at any time, and any such decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.

GMAB has traded between $17.24 and $35.43 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $30.00, down 0.10%.

In the overnight market, GMAB is down 3.60%, at $28.92.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.