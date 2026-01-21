BioTech
Genmab Announces 23% Annual Increase In 2025 DARZALEX Sales

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) reported another year of rising global sales for its flagship antibody therapy DARZALEX (daratumumab), with 2025 net trade sales reaching $14.35 billion according to figures reported by Johnson & Johnson.

The performance reflects continued expansion of the therapy across multiple myeloma treatment settings and sustained uptake of the subcutaneous formulation, DARZALEX FASPRO, in the United States.

DARZALEX, a CD38- targeting monoclonal antibody, is one of the most widely used therapies in multiple myeloma and remains a key revenue driver for Genmab through its global royalty agreement with Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech).

Year-Over-Year Sales Growth

Net sales of DARZALEX rose to $14.35 billion in 2025, an increase from $11.67 billion in 2024, reflecting continued global demand for the therapy.

Growth was driven by higher U.S. sales, which reached $8.27 billion compared with $6.59 billion in the prior year, alongside strong performance in international markets, where sales increased to $6.08 billion from $5.08 billion in 2024. The year-over-year expansion highlights broader adoption across treatment settings and sustained uptake of the subcutaneous formulation.

The company is scheduled to report its annual results for 2025 on February 17, 2026.

GMAB has traded between $17.24 and $35.43 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $32.00, up 2.14%.

