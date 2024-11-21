Genmab Aligns Employee Incentives with Stock Units

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Genmab A/S has announced the issuance of 10,273 restricted stock units and 10,853 warrants to its employees, aiming to align their interests with the company’s growth. These awards give employees a stake in the company’s future performance, with each unit and warrant linked to the current market value of Genmab shares. This initiative reflects Genmab’s commitment to incentivize and retain talent as it continues its innovative efforts in biotechnology.

