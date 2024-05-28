Genmab Advances Share Buy-back Program

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Genmab A/S, the Denmark-based biotechnology company, announced progress on its share buy-back program with the repurchase of shares totaling over 1.6 billion DKK as part of their initiative to buy back up to 3.5 billion DKK worth of shares by December 2024. Since the last announcement, the company has acquired an additional 75,101 shares, bringing the total held as treasury shares to 1,648,237, which represents 2.49% of the total share capital and voting rights. This move is part of Genmab’s strategy to return value to shareholders and is executed under the European Union’s Market Abuse Regulation and Safe Harbour rules.

