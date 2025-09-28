Genmab In Advanced Talks To Acquire Merus : Report

(RTTNews) - Denmark's Genmab A/S (GMAB) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Merus NV (MRUS), a Dutch biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for head and neck cancer, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Merus, listed on Nasdaq with a market capitalization of approximately $5.1 billion, has attracted takeover interest from several major pharmaceutical firms in recent weeks and may announce a deal within days, the report said.

If completed, the acquisition would mark the largest in Genmab's history.

