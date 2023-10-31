Genmab - ADR (GMAB) Price Target Increased by 32.76% to 181.55

The average one-year price target for Genmab - ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been revised to 181.55 / share. This is an increase of 32.76% from the prior estimate of 136.75 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.75 to a high of 495.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 539.26% from the latest reported closing price of 28.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Genmab Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Genmab A/S is a Danish biotechnology company, founded in February 1999 by Florian Schönharting, at the time managing director of BankInvest Biomedical venture fund.

