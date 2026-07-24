Genmab & AbbVie's Epcoritamab Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday announced that the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial evaluating Epcoritamab in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) failed to meet its U.S. primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. Epcoritamab is approved under the brand name Epkinly in the U.S. and Japan, and Tepkinly in the EU for certain lymphoma indications.

EPCORE DLBCL-1 is an ongoing, open-label, randomised Phase 3 trial evaluating epcoritamab against investigator's choice of rituximab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) or bendamustine plus rituximab (BR) in adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

The companies said that in the United States, where overall survival (OS) is the sole primary endpoint, the study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in OS and therefore did not meet its primary endpoint.

Additional results from the EPCORE DLBCL-1 study will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Notably, Genmab and AbbVie had previously announced topline results in January 2026, with additional data presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in June 2026.

Additional results from the EPCORE DLBCL-1 study will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

GMAB closed Thursday at $29.17, up 1.11%. In the overnight market, GMAB is trading down 1.54% at $28.72.

ABBV closed Thursday's trade at $256.92, up 1.43%. In the overnight market, ABBV is trading up 0.35% at $257.82.

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