Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 12:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Genmab Q1 2022 conference call. [Operator instructions] Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. During the teleconference, you may be presented with forward-looking statements that include words such as beliefs, anticipates, plans, or expects. Actual results may differ materially, for example, as a result of delayed or unsuccessful development projects.

Genmab is not under an obligation to update statements regarding future, nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results, unless this is required by law. Please also note that Genmab may hold your personal data as indicated by you as part of our investor relations outreach activities in order to update you on Genmab going forward. Please refer to our website for more information on Genmab and our privacy policy. Today, I'm pleased to present Jan van de Winkel.

Please go ahead with your meeting.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Hello, and welcome to the Genmab conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. With me today to present these results is our CFO, Anthony Pagano. Let's move to Slide 2. As already said, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please keep that in mind as we go through this call.

Let's move to Slide 3. Genmab has an innovation-based culture and collaborations and partnerships have always been part of our DNA. During today's presentation, we will reference some of the products being developed under the strategic collaborations and this slide acknowledges those relationships. Let's move to Slide 4.

10 stocks we like better than Genmab A/S

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Genmab A/S wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

I would like to begin with a reminder that thanks to our consistent and solid track record of success, our world-class team, and our strong financial foundation, we have never been in a better position to achieve our ambitious vision of transforming cancer treatments. During the first quarter of 2022, we continued to build on this foundation with multiple advancements in our pipeline. So now, let's move to Slide 5 and take a look at some of the recent achievements and updates. I'm excited to start with the fact that last month we and AbbVie announced top-line results from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 study of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including 38.9% who received prior treatment with CAR-T therapy.

In these high-risk, heavily pre-treated patients, epcoritamab demonstrated an overall response rate of 63.1%, with a median duration of response of 12 months. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting, and based on these results, together with AbbVie, we will engage global regulatory authorities to determine next steps. In March, we announced another important milestone for epcoritamab that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. So let's now turn to tisotumab vedotin.

Together with Seagen, we presented tisotumab vedotin data at a number of conferences during the first quarter. Key among these presentations was preliminary data from the innovaTV 207 study of tisotumab vedotin monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line platinum-containing regimen and a checkpoint inhibitor. Early results show tisotumab vedotin demonstrated a manageable safety profile and promising preliminary anti-tumor activity in this patient population, with the primary endpoint of confirmed overall response rate per our investigator achieved in 16% of head and neck cancer patients. The findings were presented as part of a plenary session at the ASCO 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium in Arizona in February.

We also presented interim results from the innovaTV 205 study during a virtual oral session at SGO in March. Excitingly, as you may have seen on the ASCO 2022 website, an abstract on the innovaTV 205 data was also accepted for oral presentation at ASCO. This is one of multiple tisotumab vedotin and epcoritamab abstracts that have been accepted for presentation. Our clinical pipeline also expanded in the first quarter with the first patient dosed in the first-in-human study of DuoBody-CD3xB7H4.

The power of Genmab's innovation was reflected in updates for therapies created by Genmab that are being developed by other companies. A variety of programs either added or initiated clinical studies. With regard to Janssen's products incorporating our DuoBody technology, as Janssen announced, they submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA seeking approval of teclistamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, and their U.S. FDA BLA for teclistamab in this indication received priority review from the U.S.

FDA. Sales for DARZALEX over the quarter were also strong, and we reported $1,856 million in net sales by J&J, an increase of 36% over the first quarter of 2021, resulting in 1,501 million kroner in royalties. This brings me to the resolution of our arbitration with Janssen relating to our daratumumab license agreements. As we announced in the beginning of April, the arbitral tribunal decided both issues in favor of Janssen.

We did not seek a review of the awards, and it's now final. As the arbitration is confidential, we do not intend to comment further, and we look forward to our continued collaborations with Janssen. Finally, we expanded our executive management team on March 1 with the appointment of Birgitte Stephensen to chief legal officer and Chris Cozic to chief people officer. And these appointments elevated critical work of their groups as well as further strengthens our world-class executive management team.

I'm pleased to now call the -- turn the call over to Anthony Pagano to take you through our first quarter financial results. Anthony, go ahead.

Anthony Pagano -- Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Jan. Let's move to Slide 6. First off, as Jan just said, we're not going to comment any further on the arbitration.

But as a reminder, we already assumed a royalty reduction of around 700 million kroner when we issued our 2022 guidance in February. Now with that behind us, let's take a look at Q1 where we continue to strengthen our foundation and drive toward our 2025 vision. Our first commercial launch bringing TIVDAK to U.S. cervical cancer patients is progressing well.

We grew recurring revenue by 84% in Q1. This was driven by strong royalties from DARZALEX and other approved medicines. You'll remember, of course, that we essentially had no TEPEZZA revenues in Q1 of last year. Now in these -- especially in these volatile times, the strength of our financial profile really stands out.

Our strong balance sheet and growing recurring revenues allow us to continue to invest in our business and our pipeline in a very focused and disciplined way. And an important part of this has been to continue to build the team and capabilities to enable us to succeed. So let's take a look at those revenues in a bit more detail on the next slide. We saw continued strong performance for DARZALEX in the first quarter.

You can see that in this chart. Overall, net sales grew by 36%. That's net sales of $1.86 billion, which translates to 1.5 billion kroner in royalty revenue. This exceptional growth was driven by continued strong market share across all lines and continued uptake of the subcu formulation.

So DARZALEX remains a key driver of our revenue as you can see on Slide 8. Our recurring revenues grew by 84% in the first quarter of the year. We've already spoken about DARZALEX and the very strong performance there. We're also encouraged by the growth of Kesimpta and TEPEZZA where we saw an increase of almost 300 million kroner in royalties compared to last year.

This growth really illustrates the power of our recurring revenues. In fact, 88% of our Q1 revenue was recurring revenue, and that's compared to 64% in Q1 of last year. So our revenue profile continues to get stronger, and we're taking those revenues and investing in a highly focused way as you can see on the next slide. In line with our significant growth opportunities, total opex grew 53% in the first quarter, and here you can see where we invested.

We accelerated our investment into our product portfolio, especially the advancement of both epco and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB. We've also further strengthened the Genmab team to support our growth and commercialization and our expanding pipeline. That includes supporting TIVDAK and preparing for the potential filing and launch for epco. Finally, we're leveraging our collaboration with AbbVie by utilizing their expertise and significant financial contributions to further expand and accelerate our partnership programs.

Now, let's take a look at our financials as a whole on Slide 10. Here you can see our summary P&L. Revenue for Q1 came in at approximately 2.1 billion kroner. That's up 34% on last year.

Total expenses were about 1.6 billion with 72% being R&D and 28% SG&A. We expect our investment levels to ramp up during the year as our pipeline and launch-readiness activities continue to progress. And we again reported very strong operating profit. For me, this result is particularly impressive given the context.

And why do I say that? Last year's Q1 makes for somewhat a tough comparator, as it included more than 400 kroner million of milestone payments, and this year we've also increased our total investment in Q1 by more than 500 million kroner. So even considering these items, we still delivered some 514 million kroner of operating profit for the quarter. Turning now to our net financial items. Here we have income of 98 million kroner which was primarily driven by two partially offsetting items.

First, we have the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Danish kroner positively impacting the value of our cash and investments. And on the other side of the ledger, we have losses on our marketable securities due to rising interest rates and some losses on our public equity investments that we made in conjunction with recent licensing deals. Then we have tax expense of 147 million, which equates to an effective tax rate of 24%.

And that brings us to our net profit of 465 million kroner. So as you can see, extremely strong financial performance for the first quarter of the year. Now before we turn to our '22 guidance, I want to take a minute to revisit our robust financial framework on the next slide. First off, let's think about our revenue profile which you can see on the left.

At the beginning of 2020, DARZALEX was our only product on the market. Today we have five and that provides us with expected recurring revenue growth of 40% in 2022. And there's a clear path to potentially expand the number of approved products with Janssen's BLA for teclistamab and our planned submission for epco this year. Taken together, we expect significant cash inflows for us in the years to come.

Moving to the right, we continue to be focused in our investments as we evolve our organization for continued success. At the top of the list is accelerating and expanding the development of epco. Based off upon the work we've done so far and the data we've seen, including the recent top-line data, we're convinced epco is a drug that has the potential to really make a difference for patients, and epco is just one of the exciting opportunities that provide us with a compelling rationale for increasing our investment. As we've told you before, if we want to seize these meaningful opportunities, we've got to invest, and that's exactly what we continue to do.

So with that background let's look at our guidance on Slide 12. Driven by strong DARZALEX growth, we're updating certain aspects of our 2022 guidance. We now expect our revenue to be in a range of 11 billion kroner to 12 billion kroner, and that's an increase of 200 million kroner to the bottom end of our range. This increase is primarily driven by higher DARZALEX royalties following the strong Q1 performance.

Here we've increased the bottom end of our guidance range for DARZALEX net sales from $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, while keeping the upper end of our range at $8 billion. Our opex guidance remains in the range 7.2 billion to 7.8 billion kroner. As I've previously highlighted, this investment is fully in line with our strategy and our focus on creating long-term value. Putting all this together, we're planning for substantial operating profit in a range of 3.2 billion to 4.8 billion kroner.

Finally, we've maintained our guidance rate for the Danish kroner U.S. dollar at 6.4. Clearly, as we've all seen, there's been some rather significant volatility here and that may continue. Now, to give you just a bit of color on this topic every 10-point move in this exchange rate relative to our guidance rate is worth around 70 million kroner in our operating income.

Now for my final slide, let me provide a few closing remarks. In summary, we've had a very solid start to the year, and we continue to execute against our 2025 vision. We've created growing recurring revenue streams and that gives us a strong backbone of significant underlying profitability, and we're investing those revenues in a highly focused way to realize our vision and to capitalize on the very significant growth opportunities in front of us. And on that note I'll hand you back to Jan to discuss our key priorities for 2022.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Anthony. Let's move to Slide 14. Our key priorities are essential to our success. And thanks to the excellent work and tireless dedication of our team members, we are on track to meet these goals.

We will continue to focus our resources progressing, expanding, and developing our world-class antibody product pipeline and on further scaling or organization based on our plans, innovative portfolio developments. We very much look forward to providing you with updates on our clinical programs over the course of this year as we continue to evolve into a leading, fully integrated, biotech innovation powerhouse. Let's move to our final slide. That ends our presentation of Genmab's first quarter 2022 financial results.

Operator, please open the call for questions now.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Peter Verdult of Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Verdult -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you. Peter Verdult, Citi. And Anthony, thank you for the clarification on sensitivities on the FX. My only question then is, Jan, anything incremental you can say on the ongoing HexaBody-CD38 dose escalation study as well as the timelines for the FASPRO head-to-head and the DLBCL studies I believe are part of the requirements relating to the J&J potential opt-in?

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Peter, for the questions. HexaBody-CD38 is going very well. We are still testing out some different doses for HexaBody-CD38, and in the second half of this here we're going to initiate the head-to-head against subcu dara in multiple myeloma patients and probably the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cohort will probably be added next year, Peter. So we will hope to progress first with the multiple myeloma head to head against subcu data.

Peter Verdult -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Gordon at J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Gordon -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hello. James Gordon, J.P. Morgan. Thanks for taking the question.

My question is about confidence in epco filing, one question but two parts. For RR DLBCL and follicular, how different will the data that you actually intend to potentially file on be to the data we've already seen? So are you going to be enrolling or need data a lot more patients or much longer follow-up, or have we substantially seen the data now that you're going to file on? And the other part of the question was just I know FDA's got a bit tougher on blood cancer drugs and single arm studies for a different class, the PI3-kinases, but have you had a chance to have interactions with the FDA since some of their commentary has come out? And any concerns that FDA might be touched on single-arm studies or that's not a worry?

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, James for the questions. On epco and the potential filing of epco, we are very excited about the data. They will be -- this will be the data you've seen in the top-line results, James. They are the data we're going to present at a conference and the data we are going to share with the -- not only with the FDA but also with other regulators.

And I can assure you that a lot of data you haven't seen yet, this is a very heavily pretreated population, and we have not told you anything yet on complete responses, duration, etc., of dose responses and other color in the data set. So we believe the data set is very encouraging, and we have scheduled meetings with the FDA on this data, and we believe that because of the unmet medical need here and the strength of the data that we actually, yes, are very encouraged by the prospect of moving this forward toward a filing. And I don't think that is necessarily impacted by the very stringent -- I think stringent way the regulators looked at the PI3-kinase inhibitors recently. I think this is a very different situation.

But, of course, James, we need to first hear the feedback from the regulators. We also are going to move forward in other territories than the U.S. with this data, and we can't wait to share it with you and with all others at a medical meeting, which will hopefully be in the middle of this year. We are very excited about sharing the data with the medical community.

I think we have caught up quite a bit with some of our competitors like Roche and Regeneron, and I think the data set continues to be very strong. And, yes, we are also going to share other data of epco at, for example, ASCO and several other meetings in the coming time. It's our data of combination therapies in different settings which we are very, very excited about how they progress. So now I think epco is basically developing very well, James, and we are highly encouraged by the data.

That's probably I should leave it at that at this time.

James Gordon -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Wimal Kapadia of Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Wimal Kapadia -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much for taking my question. So can I just come back to the HexaBody-CD38 please? Just, Jan, I want to get your view on what's that the real unmet need for a superior CD38 in myeloma. Dara is pretty good.

How much higher can you actually push the efficacy bar? Is it a case of a year on PFS in first-line, and could it be more? Could it be more and then just tied to that, is it really then the non-myeloma indications which could be the more interesting opportunity? Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Wimal for the questions. We believe that we have a molecule which is at least tenfold and in some experiments 100 fold more potent than daratumumab that there is actually a room to really push the responses further. For example, Wimal, when you look at the data of daratumumab monotherapy versus teclistamab, the CD3 BCMA bispecific created with the DuoBody technology from Janssen.

The data from tecli is a lot better than the monotherapy dara data. So I think there is room I think to further improve on the efficacy of daratumumab for sure in multiple myeloma, even better in other indications like AML, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and potentially the biggest I think potential impacts the HexaBody-CD38 could make is in solid cancers because there's still very strong data, Wimal, in the effect of the CD38 antibodies in actually stimulating the immune system to attack cancer in animal models. That has not yet led to convincing data in the clinic with daratumumab and also not with SARCLISA from Sanofi. But I think a far better molecule which can actually kill tumors with lower levels of expression of CD38 and that's definitely what we see that HexaBody-CD38 in the laboratory could be very, very meaningful I think to broaden the market.

But we also see a very good possibilities in multiple myeloma, and I think that is shared with what Janssen is seeing, because we are having a very open interaction with Janssen today. We share the data of HexaBody-CD38 with them. And I think finally, what could be a possibility is to develop the candidate therapeutic, Wimal, in other indications like autoimmune diseases because remember we have already in the early 2005-'06 timeframe, we had fantastic data in like SCID RA models and other autoimmune models with daratumumab, Janssen never developed it in an autoimmune, which may be related to the fact that it's difficult to actually look at the dosing because you need completely different doses in cancer therapy versus autoimmune diseases, it may be difficult to price a drug which is used in autoimmune and cancer. But when you have a completely novel drug, Wimal, which is working well and is super potent in targeting CD38, perhaps the biggest opportunity is in diseases outside of cancer.

And I think that's all speculative, as we speak, but we're super-excited about what we see in the data, Wimal. We are going to share that with you, the dose escalation data, hopefully, also at the end of the year, some early head-to-head data against the subcu dara, which is arguably one of the most successful medicines ever developed for a heme indication. I heard recently that this is the fastest launching medicine ever in heme daratumumab. So I think, yes, it's a good hurdle to beat, Wimal.

But I think if there was any molecule that has the potential to do that targeting CD38, it's HexaBody-CD38. So we are really, really encouraged with what we see. And what I told you already in December last year, its safety profile looks very, very good and clean, which is I think where we were most worried about, not the efficacy. So we can't wait, Wimal.

This is going to be a very good year as it relates to I think data, clinical data from Genmab, I can assure you.

Wimal Kapadia -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Peter Welford at Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Welford -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi. thanks for taking my question. It's actually a contract legal question, if you like, in the sense, I noticed the report that says that epcoritamab uses the CD20 antibody that's derived from Medarex. Now, if I recall all of the core UltiMAb technology came from Medarex.

I wondered if you can discuss have you -- has the number of paid up initial licenses to the Medarex expired? And which products, if any, in your pipeline are potentially now eligible for royalties, if you can say that, on the Medarex technology if that still applies? Apologies if that's completely off based that would you possibly just outline your obligations under that IP? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Peter, for the question. I don't know whether we have any slots left under the original Medarex agreement. I don't know whether that's actually public information, Pete. So we may have to come back to you and others on that.

But what I can tell you is that basically we use a variety of technologies now, also other technologies to create antibodies which can be the basis for the next generation antibody-based therapeutics with a bit outside of the Medarex -- original Medarex contract. And also some of the options we got for free remember and that was because we gave Medarex shares in Genmab in '99 when we founded the company. So I don't know -- I don't remember whether for epcoritamab we are any -- we owe any royalties from -- for epco to Medarex because it may have been one of the three slots with which we actually don't have to pay any royalties on anymore. But I will definitely check that and if that is public information, Peter, we will get back to you and others on that.

But I think that we still have some remaining slots under the original Medarex agreement, and I don't know whether we have used them for all of the candidate therapeutics because the volume of new antibodies which are being created by Genmab goes up tremendously. We have invested really, really significantly in building a stronger and stronger pipeline. I think that is what we need to do as an innovation powerhouse, which is very much science focused and I can assure you that we're going to expand the clinical pipeline this year as well as in the coming years with novel candidates and basically none of those molecules are traditional human antibodies from technologies like Medarex transgenic mouse technology anymore. They're all based on our new technology platforms, Peter.

So I think over 50% of our pipeline right now is based on the DuoBody technology, about 30% on the HexaBody technology. You will see new HexaBody molecules move into the clinic soon and other -- the remaining part of the pipeline is ADCs. And not only with toxic payloads, we also have now in our preclinical pipeline immune stimulatory ADC concept. So we have never been more excited, Peter, on the pipeline.

But the exact answer on how many slots left, I don't have that here in front of me, sorry.

Peter Welford -- Jefferies -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you very much.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Peter.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Schmidt at Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Schmidt -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks for taking our question. I had a bigger picture question as well. Jan, I guess, to what degree does the outcome of the Janssen arbitration, in particular the ending of the DARZALEX royalty payments now in the U.S.

at least in the late 2020s. To what degree does this clear visibility on that perhaps impact your longer-term R&D strategy or does it impact your perhaps aggressiveness to move new projects forward? Or perhaps even your business development strategy longer term? Thanks so much.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Michael, for the question. I can tell you it will have very minimal impact on our strategy because we are already having a very aggressive strategy. Epcoritamab will be an important swing factor, of course, in the early 2030s, Michael, to really keep the same growth -- the compound annual growth rates we are building up now with the very strongly increasing recurring revenue streams over the coming years until the early 2030s. And dara is, of course, playing a key role in that.

But also we believe that we have the pipeline already where which will allow us to accelerate some of the programs like, for example, the BioNTech partnered bispecific programs massively in the coming years. And that will be as our models predict, our long-range plans predict, Michael, will be able to fill up the hole which is, of course, created by the loss of the income in time for daratumumab very well. But, of course, we will try to add other antibody programs and product programs to that as rapidly as we can. We will increase the number of INDs which we start per year in the coming years to keep filling that pipeline because that has been one of the things, Michael, we have been unusually good at Genmab is in creating very good therapeutic candidates.

We have I think an unparalleled hit rate in molecules we brought in the clinic and then still actively clinically developing them with our -- alone or with our partners of which over 50% of the molecules we ever brought into the clinic, Michael, are still in active clinical development and five of these products that are on the market, several of them are on the slot to become basically blockbusters or multi blockbusters. So that is a really good I think hit rate. And I think we are getting better now. I think we're going to see that the efficacy of bringing molecules through to products and which can really in a meaningful way impact the lives of patients, I think we'll get better at that, not worse.

And I've never been more excited about the pipeline than I am today. We see amazing things, Michael, with the candidate products and the preclinical and early clinical pipelines. So this year we will share some of the data with you of some of the younger clinical programs. And, yes, I think all of this could be used to basically continue the growth rate up to the -- it's just -- which is needed from the early 2030s on to the end '30.

So we're very, very excited, and I don't think the verdict of the arbitration will make any difference to that. And it has not slowed down our ambition level, I can tell you, to create a game changing, potentially game-changing products, Michael. But I think it has more it has stimulated it actually from here.

Michael Schmidt -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

Right. Thanks so much.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Asthika Goonewardene of Truist Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I kind of want to build on James Gordon's question a little bit here and maybe ask it in a different way. How confident are you that the data you have in hand right now can be the basis of a filing and potential approval of epco? And then would this be in a general all-comer third-line plus DLBCL population are you specifically going to go after a subgroup like CAR-T progresses? And then if I can also just be cheeky and add in what -- can you tell us what the pre-specified efficacy threshold was for this study? Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Asthika, thanks for the questions. And we need to be very careful until we have spoken with the regulators, as you know, to basically give you any further call on the confidence level but what I can tell you is that we are super enthusiastic about the data ourselves, and we have also now discussed them with independent experts in the field this is one of the most heavily pre-treated populations of large B-cell lymphoma patients and there is actually no good comparator data. So I think we need to await the interactions with the regulators which have been scheduled now. I can tell you before I can give you any further color on the level of confidence.

But internally, that's very high. The independent consultants are very, very enthusiastic about the data. This is, I think, unprecedented data, whether that will be good enough for filing in the different territories or some of the territories, I cannot tell you that right now, neither I can tell you what the exact indication is that we will be seeking if the regulators are positive about the data. But we will let you know.

I said already the top-line data is released and we will let you know once we have taken a decision. Based on the feedback from the regulators, Asthika, we will let via press release on what our next steps will be, and we are still very, very confident that we can actually go forward with a potential filing in the second half. So not much later than Roche and/or Regeneron. So I think this is going to be a pretty good competition I think in the coming years.

We are very, very enthusiastic about moving into that competition and helping more and more patients. So I think we're doing a good thing there, Asthika.

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, Jan. And then about the pre-specified efficacy threshold?

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

We have not discussed that publicly because this is a heavily beaten up and pre-treated population, and we are going to share datasets with the regulators, but we have not done that publicly. But we will do that after we have engaged with the regulators, for sure.

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Wonderful. Thanks for that.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Asthika.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Xian Deng of Berenberg. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Xian Deng -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you. Thank you for taking my question. I actually have a question on DARZALEX regarding a potential future competition. So now the CAR-T from J&J and Legend has been approved, so they are actually doing a range of studies.

And I noticed one of the study, CARTITUDE-4, it's actually a study in second line onwards patients. It's actually looking to compare CARVYKTI versus a daratumumab combo, VCD. I know this is CAR-T and it's a different target. I think in the trial design if the trial is positive and it means CARVYKTI is more efficacious than dara combo, I was just wondering, do you think that could be a competitive threat to DARZALEX in the future?

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for the question. I mean, we never know, of course, and I think what Janssen is doing there, they're very broadly developing different combinations in multiple myeloma. Yesterday I was speaking with one of the Janssen colleagues and there's a super -- they're super enthusiastic about the teclistamab, the molecule I already referred to, which has the same efficacy as some of the CAR-T approaches. And I can tell you that that will be combined with daratumumab, also CAR-T as in sometimes combined with daratumumab and in other trials they run it against daratumumab to really see what the best regimen is.

And also Janssen is very actively now thinking about basically the sequencing the order of the different therapies because in anti-BCMA therapy, one can only use once and maybe it's good in the future to start with the CD38 therapy with the daratumumab and then follow it up when the tumor relapses with a CAR-T. So I've not heard that there is any plans of basically replacing daratumumab. Most of the plans actually -- I think over 80% of the trials right now are combinations with dara, not competition. But I think they're properly exploring the area.

I think what you should do is really ask Peter Lebowitz from J&J what the long-term strategy is for J&J, but they seem to be pretty happy with daratumumab and how it's developing. It's the most successful heme product launch ever in history up to now from all products. So I think we couldn't be more pleased with how daratumumab is doing. And I think the perfect competitor to daratumumab we are developing right now ourselves, which is HexaBody-CD38.

We have never seen a more potent molecule. Yes, CAR-T is effective, but it's also very, very laborious and expensive, and certainly not ready for primetime in community healthcare centers and so on and so forth where the biggest market will be for multiple myeloma, definitely in front-line. So when you ask me, well, are you intimidated by them doing one of the trials, maybe one out of the 50 or so or 60 trials where CARVYKTI is being run against the dara, the answer is full-blown no, absolutely not. I think it's good to explore.

I think also J&J is a science-focused company, a data-driven company, and I think that's the thing to do. But I think you should probably ask Peter Lebowitz or one of the other Janssen colleagues about their strategy there.

Xian Deng -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you so much.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Charlie Yang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. This is Charlie Yang on for Matthew. So for the 4-1BB combinations, can you just spell out more clearly? I think do you still expect to present the data this year or will there just be an update on the program and with data presentation in 2023? And maybe just in terms of potential launch timing, what will be the realistic expectation on when we can see, if everything goes well, when can we see the product launch? Will that be in the 2024 or 2025 and beyond timing? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for the question. I can assure you that both of the 4-1BB targeted bispecific programs are going very well. We have multiple cohorts that are actively recruiting patients as we speak. We believe that for either the CD40x4-1BB or the PD-L1x4-1BB programs, we can actually take a decision in the coming -- in this year, in the coming months, to take them forward to late-stage clinical developments.

And we believe that we are in the position to share data for both programs this year. Whether that will be at a medical conference, we don't know, because there's two things important, one is the response rate and the depth of response, and then the second component is, of course, the duration of response. So we don't know how much duration data we will have for the different arms of these two bispecific programs. So what I said publicly before is that we could potentially have a scenario that you see limited data from both of these programs this year and then full-blown data at a prestigious medical conference next year, But that you will hear from us and BioNTech that we have already used the data which we have collected in-house to accelerate the program and move it to the next stage of clinical developments, and that is a realistic scenario that you will end up in that type of scenario.

It's a bit premature to discuss about the timeline for potential approval for either one of these programs because a lot depends on where we will see the responses and then what line of treatment we will see the responses. But now with the new so-called FDA FrontRunner program where the FDA is actually stimulating companies to move to frontline earlier on, we believe that definitely for the CD40x4-1BB program we could potentially move to frontline in one of the cancers based on solid data and then, by hopefully being allowed to use surrogate endpoints, have pretty quick readouts. And I think, yes, let's let us come back after we get the data this year with some firmer estimates on the timelines. I think the '24-'25 timeline sounds ambitious to me but possible potentially in some of the cancers.

But when you ask me about our enthusiasm level, we are super-enthusiastic about both bispecific programs and we welcome the data this year, but maybe more extensive data next year in '23. I hope that answers your questions.

Charlie Yang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Yes. That's super helpful. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] We have one further one in the queue so far. That's from Yaron Werber at Cowen. Please go ahead.

Your line is open.

Yaron Werber -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Jan, it's a question that's interrelated, it's two parts. The first one is the Halozyme patents, or at least some of them, in the U.S.

expire in '27, in Europe in '24. Do you have anything you can say as to what is -- what connotation, if any, does that have on your share of royalties and DARZALEX before the expiration of those patents? And then secondly, from a best commercial effort clause in your relationship and your deal with Janssen, their own patents on FASPRO obviously won't expire until 2036, so it gives them a long horizon to get the next product approved. But I imagine they need to be on some kind of a clock based on best commercial efforts, so I don't know if you can talk about that at all, to expedite development to market. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

These are two very sharp questions, Yaron. And thank you for joining the team following us very actively. We're super pleased with that. So as it relates to the Halozyme patents, I cannot give you any further information because it basically boils down to the Janssen contract with Halozyme, and I don't have any insight into that contract.

That has been kept hidden from me. The lawyers have seen it, Yaron. And I think you need to ask J&J. And also the best commercial effort I think question is probably a question for J&J.

I probably cannot go into that because then my lawyers will hit me after the call. So I think I should probably refer you to J&J. But then you're welcome to the team covering us, and we're really, really pleased and look forward to meet you as soon in person. Now we are living in the post-pandemic era at this time.

Yaron Werber -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Awesome. Thank you. Thanks, Jan. And maybe I'll call your lawyer.

I'm kidding, of course.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Very good, or maybe the J&J lawyers. Then you'll probably get the answer there.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Chang at SVB Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unknown speaker

Hi, guys. This is Fasel on for Jonathan. Just wanted to ask, are we still expecting to see data in the second half for GEN3009 and GEN3014, and could you help set expectations for those data readouts?

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Let me -- GEN3009 and 3014 that is a CD37 and CD38 programs I think. Yes, you definitely will get data for both for the dose escalation of the two HexaBody-CD37 and for the HexaBody-CD38 program. You will get data at a medical meeting from the dose escalation. And probably for the CD37 program, hopefully, some early data perhaps of the combination with epcoritamab which preclinically synergizes greatly.

For the HexaBody-CD38 program, you will get the data from the dose escalation and maybe some very early data from the head-to-head against subcu dara.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Asthika Goonewardene of Truist Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Two questions in one call. I love it. Jan, I traditionally ask you about GEN1046 and GEN1042, but let me get back on that.

Talk to us a little bit about the development strategy here of these two assets. Do you see much of a overlap between these two or are you looking to develop these in some very unique indications? And can you also talk to us a little bit more about the FDA's interest for pushing companies going to the frontline setting a little bit more. I think we need to appreciate that a little bit more here with these two assets. Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Asthika. So let me talk about 1042 and 1046. It's too early. We don't know basically whether we can position both of these bispecifics into different indications.

Right now, we are testing different combinations. As you know, we're doing frontline melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, pancreatic cancer with 1042 either together with pembro or pembro plus chemo in these different settings. And for 1046, I think we have now 12 cohorts in different tumors, I think six or seven different tumors where we also combine some of the cohorts 1046 with pembro and then other cohorts, 1046 with the chemo with Taxotere. So it's a bit too early, I think, to talk about positioning, but what we see is a difference in safety profile, 1042 seems to be a bit cleaner than 1046.

And we believe that they may, in the end, both find a place Asthika for use in solid cancer therapy. So we're actually very excited. And I think we have done more with 1046 up to now than 1042 and what we learned about biomarkers and what was needed in order to get at good and solid responses, which are durable. But I think this year will be the year of truth we can actually get a good idea about positioning of these molecules and then move it further from there.

And your second question is on the FDA FrontRunner program, which was only introduced a few weeks ago. This is a program from the FDA, but the FDA basically says, well, we really don't want to use accelerated approvals in the future so much for like really unstaged patients, the diseases like cancer, which has no other treatment options anymore, but we think it's actually more valuable and more impactful for patients to move to frontline treatment of these patients. And then we will help the sponsor by not asking for the traditional frontline endpoint Asthika like PFS overall survivor because in some cancers, the time you need to wait to reach the end points are so long that it is simply not practical to move to frontline therapy. So we will help the sponsors by using surrogate endpoints, which can be molecular endpoints like MLD or other surrogate endpoints depending on which tumor one is studying so that you can actually come quicker to a readout.

But then it needs to be a control-arm-based study. And Genmab right now has the financial robustness Asthika. But with good early data from the ongoing studies, we could actually potentially engage with the regulator like the FDA and move to another the FrontRunner program, if they would allow us to frontline patients, which, of course, that the market is much, much bigger and where we can be much more impactful to the lives of patients, and we are actually super excited and we are thinking of that in the context of 1042,1046, but also, of course, for epcoritamab because we have started later and Roche in some of the areas. And this could be an excellent molecule also to move under the FrontRunner program to actually penetrate frontline settings much more quickly.

So we are very excited, I can tell you about the new way of thinking of the regulator. I think it's the right thinking. And we think that Genmab is the perfect company to actually use that type of program. And there's, of course, the other program, which I've spoken about at the full year results in February, the Optimus program, which is requiring more dosing iterations, which is certainly going to be asked from Genmab as well as from all other companies in the oncology area and the rationale that perhaps in some combinations, one could use a lower dose of the therapeutic candidates than what is used in monotherapy, Asthika.

And that could, of course, slow down a bit the development unless you agree with the regulator to do multiple arm studies. And again, Genmab is now in a position with a better pipeline than we ever had before, a better team that we ever had before in our history and a robust cash position to do actually multiple arm studies also under the Optimus program to actually very quickly titrate and get optimal doses of new therapeutic antibody candidates. So yeah, we are very busy. I can assure you that it may sound as a silent around Genmab but we are like -- dosing like never before in our history with better molecules than we ever had before in our history, Asthika.

So this year, there will be a firework, I can tell you at all levels here from our side.

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, Jan. Appreciate it.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And we have one final question. That's from the line of Matthew Harrison, Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Charlie Yang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. It's Charlie Yang for Matthew. And maybe just if you can tell us a little bit more about -- on account of the B7H4 molecule. And how do you see the bispecific compete with the current ADC in development? And whether you're looking at the other B7H4 targets such as H3? And maybe if I can squeeze in on one last one.

Just could you just reiterate your 2025 vision? Are there any financial guidance that you have in mind or maybe other metrics that you could point us to? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Charlie, for the questions. So the B7H4 molecule is a super potent bispecific, a CD3 engaging bispecific. B7H4 is very attractive as a target preclinically, it's very selectively expressed on cancer, on a number of cancers. So we are doing a whole group of cancers now.

These are all over expressing B7H4. In dose escalation, we are doing that as we speak. And I can tell you that preclinically, we have compared our CD3 bispecific with a number of other approaches, including ADC approaches. And this one was always the more potent molecule.

We don't know yet, Charlie, whether this is going to be reflected in better potency in the clinic, but we are highly encouraged by what we see preclinically. And I think we will come this year, again at conferences with more preclinical models and to basically showing you the underlining data for our enthusiasm for this molecule. And I think next year, you will get probably the dose escalation data on the CD3xB7H4program. But we are very, very enthusiastic.

We're also looking at other family members. I can tell you preclinically, Charlie, but we have not yet presented any data from other family members of B7H4, but we are looking broader at the family of targets because it's very difficult to assume, and I know to find really truly tumor-selective and tumor-specific targets for solid cancers. And I think this is one of the really, really good ones. And I think it's preclinically differentiates quite nicely from other approaches.

Then as it relates to our 2025 vision, we are well on track, I think, to actually reach that vision. We have never had a better pipeline than we have right now. It's all based on next-generation antibody technologies. We have already of course, one product on the market together with Seagen Tivdak.

This is doing well. It's well received. Doctors are really positive about a molecule that's very, very potent and straightforward to work with. So we are pleased with how the launch, the early launch is going for Tivdak and hopefully, we will add epcoritamab next year to that clinical product pipeline, which we own together with AbbVie.

And we -- yeah, we have never been more enthusiastic about any molecule than about EPCORE. I think this is potentially a very, very good medicine. So we are well on track. I can tell you to really hit our vision, reach our vision by 2025.

And I can tell you very soon we start speaking about our 2030 vision where we hope to actually make an even more impactful impact on the lives of patients, cancer patients and perhaps even patients outside of cancer because some of our products are being used now like the TEPEZZA in thyroid eye disease and of course Kesimpta in relapsing MS. So we are going to make a bigger and bigger impact on the lives of patients with our products. And I think we're gearing up toward the 2030 vision, 2025, we're well on track. And hopefully, we can get our second product, which we own 50% or more on the markets by next year, so we can actually build a very solid market for treatment of patients.

Charlie Yang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no further questions at this time, I'll hand the floor back to our speakers for the closing comments.

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

So thank you all for calling in today to discuss Genmab's financial results for the first quarter of 2022. If you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to our investor relations team. We hope that you all stay safe, remain healthy and optimistic and very much look forward to speaking with all of you again soon.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 61 minutes

Call participants:

Jan van de Winkel -- Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Pagano -- Chief Financial Officer

Peter Verdult -- Citi -- Analyst

James Gordon -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Wimal Kapadia -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Peter Welford -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Michael Schmidt -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

Asthika Goonewardene -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Xian Deng -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Charlie Yang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Yaron Werber -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

More GMAB analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Genmab A/S. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.