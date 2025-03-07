$GENK stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GENK stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,306,428 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GENK:
$GENK Insider Trading Activity
$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.
$GENK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 398,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,359,930
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 248,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,098,774
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 148,506 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,110,824
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 88,985 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $665,607
- RESOLUTE CAPITAL ASSET PARTNERS LLC removed 74,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $628,948
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP added 42,175 shares (+163.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,469
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 41,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,751
