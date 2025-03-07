$GENK stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GENK stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,306,428 of trading volume.

$GENK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GENK:

$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.

$GENK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

