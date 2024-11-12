Genius Sports rises 20.5%

Genius Sports (GENI) is up 20.5%, or $1.66 to $9.74.
- Genius Sports Sees Revenue Growth Amid Asset Decline
- Genius Sports rises 17.6%
- Genius Sports reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus (1c)
- Genius Sports raises FY24 revenue view to $511M from $510M, consensus $509.95M
- GENI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
