Genius Sports Revenue Surged 31% Last Quarter. So Why Did This Investor Bail?

Key Points

Ophir Asset Management exited 3,771,695 shares of Genius Sports Limited in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $41.56 million, reflecting both selling activity and stock price changes for the period.

The transaction represented 3.13% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Genius Sports Limited previously accounted for 4.7% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Genius Sports ›

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out its entire Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) stake in the first quarter, an estimated $26.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd liquidated its position in Genius Sports Limited during the first quarter by selling 3,771,695 shares. The estimated transaction value is $26.85 million based on the quarterly average price, with the fund’s quarter-end position reduced from a previously significant holding to zero. The net position change, which includes both trading and price movement, was a $41.56 million decrease.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: AIR: $59.11 million (6.88% of AUM) NYSE: VVX: $58.03 million (6.76% of AUM) NASDAQ: MRX: $55.57 million (6.47% of AUM) NYSE: SXI: $50.21 million (5.85% of AUM) NASDAQ: EZPW: $41.03 million (4.78% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, Genius Sports Limited shares were priced at $5.05, down about 50% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $5.05 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $669 million Net Income (TTM) ($111.6 million)

Company Snapshot

Genius Sports offers technology infrastructure for live sports data collection, streaming solutions, integrity services, and digital marketing tools tailored to the sports, betting, and media industries.

The firm generates revenue primarily through licensing data feeds, providing risk management and integrity services, and delivering live streaming and fan engagement solutions to clients.

It serves sports leagues, sportsbooks, and digital publishers seeking real-time data, betting content, and audience engagement capabilities.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-driven products for the global sports and sports betting ecosystem. The company leverages proprietary data collection and distribution platforms to enable partners to commercialize sports content and ensure betting integrity. Genius Sports Limited provides an integrated suite of services for sports leagues and betting operators seeking secure, real-time data and digital engagement solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Genius have really struggled since their 2021 IPO, falling about 80% from highs just months after their debut and down 50% this past year alone. With that in mind, it’s not really surprising an investor like Ophir would choose to sell.



Operationally, however, there are some positives. First-quarter revenue jumped 31% year over year to $188 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 21% to nearly $24 million. Betting technology revenue surged 33%, helped by contract renewals, pricing increases, and new services, while media revenue rose 22%. Management also raised full-year guidance following the Legend acquisition, now targeting as much as $1.01 billion in 2026 revenue and up to $280 million in adjusted EBITDA.



Still, investors might be focusing on the widening net loss, which ballooned to $55.5 million from $8.2 million a year ago, partly due to acquisition expenses and foreign currency swings. Those losses, amid a troubling stretch, might be tough to digest for some investors, but it’s important to remember that Genius does have exclusive sports data relationships and growing AI-powered advertising tools. If it can find a way to translate that into earnings growth, a turnaround might be on the horizon.

Should you buy stock in Genius Sports right now?

Before you buy stock in Genius Sports, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Genius Sports wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.