Genius Sports price target raised to $14 from $12 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $14 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following Q3 results. The firm said that while Q3 results and Q4 guidance were “constructive”, Craig-Hallum thinks the commentary and business updates were even better. The firm’s conviction remains high in Genius Sports’ structural advantages, accelerating flywheel and attractive financial profile, Craig-Hallum told investors in a research note.

