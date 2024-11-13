News & Insights

Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $9 at Needham

November 13, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat and better than feared Q4 guidance, stating that Genius Sports is in the right place at the right time, outperforming strong total addressable market growth with U.S. and Europe contract renewals driving accelerating revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

