Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 revenue and EBITDA that were 1% and 2%, respectively, above consensus. The firm sees more momentum for the sports betting sector, driven by continued mainstream adoption, legalization, higher structural hold, and more in-play betting, the analyst tells investors.

