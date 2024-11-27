Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at Citi

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model to reflect the Q3 performance and its latest outlook.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GENI:
- Bet On It: Legalized sports gambling measure may face recount in Missouri
- Genius Sports (GENI) Announces New Deals with ESPN and Reddit
- Bet On It: Sportsbooks wary of Q4 outlook following unfavorable outcomes
- Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at Macquarie
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.