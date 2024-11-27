Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at Citi

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model to reflect the Q3 performance and its latest outlook.

