Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at B. Riley

November 13, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

B. Riley analyst David Bain raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. While 2025 forecasts are largely unchanged, theearnings callcommentary suggests consensus’ estimates are likely conservative, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Genius remains the best way to play visible online sports global gaming growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

