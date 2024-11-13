Genius Sports price target raised to $12 from $10 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst David Bain raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. While 2025 forecasts are largely unchanged, theearnings callcommentary suggests consensus’ estimates are likely conservative, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Genius remains the best way to play visible online sports global gaming growth.

