Genius Sports price target raised to $11 from $10 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey raised the firm’s price target on Genius Sports (GENI) to $11 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Genius delivered “strong” Q3 results, with substantial revenue and profitability growth, alongside expanding margins, the analyst tells investors. The firm is confident in the company’s 2025 growth potential and ongoing margin expansion, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

