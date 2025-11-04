Genius Sports Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Genius Sports Limited (GENI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of $28.8 million or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $12.5 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $166.3 million, compared to $120.2 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year, Genius Sports expects to generate revenue of approximately $655 million.

