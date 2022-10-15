Public Companies
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI investor one-year losses grow to 79% as the stock sheds US$74m this past week

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 61% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 79% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

With the stock having lost 8.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Genius Sports wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Genius Sports saw its revenue grow by 57%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 79% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
NYSE:GENI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Genius Sports shareholders are happy with the loss of 79% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 61% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genius Sports better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Genius Sports that you should be aware of.

