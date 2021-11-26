Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$21.50 Price Target

There's been a major selloff in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares in the week since it released its third-quarter report, with the stock down 31% to US$9.91. Genius Sports beat revenue forecasts by a solid 10%, hitting US$69m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.37, some 220% bigger than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:GENI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Genius Sports from eight analysts is for revenues of US$344.5m in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 80% to US$0.57. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$343.3m and losses of US$0.23 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Genius Sports even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target fell 24% to US$21.50per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Genius Sports analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Genius Sports' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 40% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 30% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Genius Sports is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Genius Sports. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Genius Sports going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Genius Sports has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

