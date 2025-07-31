Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Genius Sports Limited GENI shares ended the last trading session 10.6% higher at $11.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Genius Sports is benefiting from its expanding partnership, innovative product launches like BetVision and SAOT, and its integration of GeniusIQ technology across sports ecosystems.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $118.04 million, up 23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Genius Sports Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 145.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GENI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Genius Sports Limited is part of the Zacks Internet - Content industry. Yelp YELP, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $34.9. YELP has returned -1.4% in the past month.

Yelp's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.48. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -11.1%. Yelp currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.