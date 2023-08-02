Genius Sports (GENI) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has been revised to 8.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.42% from the latest reported closing price of 7.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.35%, a decrease of 31.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 104,305K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,559K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 10,568K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,355K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 56.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,815K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 82.43% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,701K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,556K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Genius Sports Background Information

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

