Genius Sports (GENI) Price Target Decreased by 18.25% to 12.78

The average one-year price target for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has been revised to $12.78 / share. This is a decrease of 18.25% from the prior estimate of $15.63 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.85% from the latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.38%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.72% to 266,798K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,903K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,514K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 11,100K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,200K shares , representing an increase of 26.13%.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,098K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing an increase of 90.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 893.60% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 9,411K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,275K shares , representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 6,955K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.