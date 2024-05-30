Genius Metals Advances Exploration with MAG Survey

Genius Metals, Inc. (TSE:GENI) has released an update.

Genius Metals Inc. has announced the completion of an advanced magnetic survey on its wholly-owned Dissimieux Property, which is rich in phosphate, titanium, and rare earth elements. The survey, aimed at mapping magnetic anomalies associated with mineralization, precedes a summer field program of sampling to further investigate the targets. The company’s efforts could enhance the understanding of the property’s resource potential, located in a geologically favorable area of Québec.

