Genius Group’s Strategic Sponsorship in Bitcoin Events

Genius Group Limited is taking a prominent role in upcoming Bitcoin events by sponsoring and participating in Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas and Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi. As a Moon Tier Sponsor, the company aims to engage with high net-worth individuals and industry leaders, while also launching its Bitcoin-based education initiatives. This involvement highlights Genius Group’s commitment to fostering global Bitcoin adoption and leveraging AI-powered education solutions.

