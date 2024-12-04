News & Insights

Stocks

Genius Group’s Strategic Sponsorship in Bitcoin Events

December 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genius Group Limited is taking a prominent role in upcoming Bitcoin events by sponsoring and participating in Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas and Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi. As a Moon Tier Sponsor, the company aims to engage with high net-worth individuals and industry leaders, while also launching its Bitcoin-based education initiatives. This involvement highlights Genius Group’s commitment to fostering global Bitcoin adoption and leveraging AI-powered education solutions.

For further insights into GNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.