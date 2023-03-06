Markets
Genius Group Spikes On Appointment Of Mark Basile As Special Counsel

March 06, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genius Group Ltd (GNS) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the appointment of Toxic Debt Specialist Mark Basile as special counsel to its legal team. On March 1, the company announced that it has filed a complaint against Alto Opportunities Master Fund in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. Shares have been on an uptrend since March 2.

Currently, shares are at $4.21, up 16.80 percent from its previous close of $3.63 on a volume of 14,107,761.

