Genius Group Seizes AI Revolution in Education

Genius Group Limited, a leader in AI education and acceleration, reports unprecedented pro forma revenue growth of over 100% from the previous year, aiming to impact 100 million students and achieve $1 billion in annual revenue over the next five years. The company, with a global presence and listed on the NYSE American since 2022, is capitalizing on the AI revolution with plans to significantly influence the market, which includes a $2 trillion opportunity in the next five years. Their comprehensive lifelong learning curriculum, powered by AI avatars, is designed to prepare students and professionals for the future of work.

