Genius Group Limited Expands Bitcoin Treasury by 20% to 120 Bitcoin, Aims for 1,000 Bitcoin within Six Months

Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to 120 Bitcoin, aiming for 1,000 Bitcoin in six months.

Genius Group Limited announced the increase of its Bitcoin Treasury by 20% to 120 Bitcoin, averaging $101,539 per Bitcoin, following the lifting of a Preliminary Injunction on its purchases. This marks a doubling of its holdings since May 22, 2025, and the company aims to grow its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin within six months. CEO Roger Hamilton emphasized the company's commitment to AI, Bitcoin, and community values in education, aiming to empower students to focus on their life's work. Genius Group provides AI-powered education solutions globally and serves 5.8 million users across 100 countries.

Genius Group Limited increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 20%, reaching a total of 120 Bitcoin, which can enhance its financial stability and growth potential.

The company has doubled its Bitcoin holdings since May 2025, indicating a strong recovery and strategic commitment to Bitcoin as a key asset.

Genius Group restated its target to build its Bitcoin Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin within the next six months, demonstrating ambitious growth plans and confidence in Bitcoin's future.

The company serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries, showcasing its broad market reach and potential for continued expansion in the education sector.

The company has faced legal obstacles, specifically a Preliminary Injunction that previously prevented it from purchasing Bitcoin, which may raise concerns about regulatory scrutiny and compliance issues.

The average purchase price of Bitcoin at $101,539 may imply a significant financial commitment, which could pose risks if Bitcoin's market value declines.

The reliance on Bitcoin as a core part of the company's strategy is inherently risky, given the volatility of cryptocurrency, which could impact financial stability and investor confidence.

What recent change did Genius Group make to its Bitcoin Treasury?

Genius Group increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 20% to a total of 120 Bitcoin.

How much did Genius Group pay for its recent Bitcoin purchases?

The Company purchased Bitcoin at an average price of $101,539 per bitcoin.

What is Genius Group's target for its Bitcoin Treasury?

Genius Group aims to build its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin within the next six months.

What is the focus of Genius Group's educational offerings?

Genius Group focuses on AI, Bitcoin, and community empowerment in its educational programs.

How does Genius Group serve its users globally?

The Company serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its online AI training and marketplace.

SINGAPORE, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that on July 1, 2025 it increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 20% to 120 Bitcoin, which have been purchased at an average price of $101,539 per bitcoin. The Company is accelerating its purchase plan with more frequent purchases.





With its most recent purchase, Genius Group has doubled the size of its Bitcoin Treasury since May 22, 2025, when a Preliminary Injunction preventing the Company from purchasing Bitcoin was stayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals pending the appeal hearing.





The Company is restating its target to build its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin within the next six months.





Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “Genius Group’s focus is on teaching the ABC’s of the future: AI (Digital workforce of the future), Bitcoin (Digital money of the future) and Community (Human values of the future), empowering our students to shift focus from their day’s work to their life’s work. Our Bitcoin Treasury is a key part of our Genius philosophy of preserving and growing value.”







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



https://www.geniusgroup.ai/









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including those involved with the risks of investing in Bitcoin, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







