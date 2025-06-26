Genius Group Limited Announces Shareholder Distribution Plan Following Potential Legal Wins

Genius Group plans to distribute legal win proceeds equally to shareholders and Bitcoin purchases for its treasury.

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that its Board of Directors have approved a distribution plan from the proceeds of any and all future legal wins, with net proceeds divided equally for distribution to shareholders and purchase of Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Treasury.





Genius Group’s CEO, Roger Hamilton said “The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion. As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders.”





The Company currently has filed a complaint under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida against Peter Ritz and Michael Moe as the controlling officers and directors of LZGI International, Inc (“LZG”) and against Michael Carter and John Clayton, seeking damages of over $750 million (which includes treble damages potentially recoverable under federal statute) caused by the defendants to Genius Group. (Case No: 1:25-cv-21496)





The Company also has an upcoming lawsuit alleging naked short selling and evidence of spoofing against certain parties, led by Wes Christian of Christian Attar, with alleged damages calculated at between $251.3 million and $262.7 million following the initial analysis of the Company’s share trading data in 2023. The Company’s legal team has continued detailed tracking of all trades in the Company for 2024 and 2025, and the filing, which is currently in final review pending filing, will include an updated damages amount which the Company anticipates to be significantly higher than the 2023 calculation based on the information provided.





Whilst there is no guarantee on the final outcome of either case, the time frames of the cases or on the amount of damages that the Company may win or recover, in the event that the Company is successful in recovering any damages, the Board has agreed to the following distribution:







Distribution of 50% of any net damages recovered by way of special dividend to shareholders, to be issued once any net damages have been recovered.



Investment of 50% of any net damages recovered in purchasing Bitcoin for the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury, to be purchased once any net damages have been recovered.











In the event there are multiple instances of damage recovery, the distribution will apply to each instance. Net damages will be damages received by the Company net of legal fees, recovery fees and tax. Any and all distributions will be subject to applicable rules by the relevant regulatory bodies including the SEC, NYSE and Singapore law.







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







