Genius Group Limited to Announce Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Updates on April 30, 2025

Genius Group will announce 2024 financial results on April 30, 2025, followed by a management webcast.

Genius Group Limited, an AI-powered education company focusing on Bitcoin, is set to release its financial results for the year 2024 on April 30, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, management will host a live webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results, updates on their AI-Powered Genius Curriculum, Genius City model, Bitcoin Treasury strategy, ongoing legal matters, and guidance for 2025. This webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Genius Group website, with an archive available afterward. Genius Group serves over 5.4 million users globally, providing AI training and solutions tailored to various sectors including individuals and governments.

Potential Positives

Announcement of full year 2024 financial results shows transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Management will provide updates on key strategic areas such as the AI-Powered Genius Curriculum and Bitcoin Treasury strategy, indicating ongoing innovation and adaptation.

Engagement with the investor community through a live webcast demonstrates a proactive approach to investor relations.

The company serves a large user base of 5.4 million across over 100 countries, highlighting its significant market presence and global reach in the education sector.

Potential Negatives

The upcoming financial results announcement may indicate that the company is under scrutiny, as it implies that investors are eagerly awaiting insights into their financial performance.

The inclusion of legal cases and the cautionary tone regarding forward-looking statements may signal ongoing challenges or uncertainties that could affect the company's stability.

The press release does not provide any specific details or metrics about previous financial performance, which may raise questions about the company's current health and future prospects.

FAQ

When will Genius Group announce its financial results for 2024?

Genius Group will announce its full year 2024 financial results on April 30, 2025.

What time is the Genius Group webcast scheduled?

The webcast is scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 PM Singapore Time on April 30, 2025.

Where can I access the Genius Group webcast?

The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Genius Group website.

What topics will be discussed in the webcast?

The webcast will cover the AI-Powered Genius Curriculum, Genius City model, Bitcoin Treasury strategy, and 2025 guidance.

How many users does Genius Group serve globally?

Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries.

$GNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GNS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,305

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, will announce full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, prior to market open.





Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 PM Singapore Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Management will also provide updates on its AI-Powered Genius Curriculum, Genius City model, Bitcoin Treasury strategy, current legal cases and guidance for 2025.





The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the



Genius Group website



. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link.







Webcast and Presentation Information:







Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025





Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 PM Singapore Time





Webcast: Click on this



link



to listen and view the presentation







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



www.geniusgroup.net



.





For more information, please visit



https://www.geniusgroup.ai/









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







Contact











For enquiries, contact



investor@geniusgroup.ai





