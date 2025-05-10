Genius Group Limited Alerts Public to Account Compromise of CEO Roger Hamilton and False Token Launch Announcements

Genius Group's CEO's X account was hacked, spreading false information about a token launch. Disregard any related posts.

Quiver AI Summary

Genius Group Limited announced that the X account of its CEO, Roger Hamilton, has been hacked, resulting in the unauthorized posting of false information about a token launch. The Company and Hamilton are urging the public and investors to ignore any misleading posts from the compromised account until it is confirmed to be recovered. They have reported the hacking to law enforcement and regulatory bodies, including the Singapore Police and the FBI, and are investigating possible links to the Company’s ongoing legal matters. Genius Group, focused on AI-powered education and Bitcoin-first solutions, serves millions of users globally.

Potential Positives

The company promptly addressed the hacking incident, which demonstrates transparency and responsibility in communications with investors and the public.

Genius Group is taking legal action against the hackers, indicating a proactive approach in protecting its brand and stakeholders.

The release emphasizes the company's strong position in the AI education sector, serving 5.8 million users in over 100 countries, showcasing its global reach and impact.

The company is actively collaborating with law enforcement and regulatory agencies, which adds credibility to its commitment to addressing security concerns.

Potential Negatives

The CEO's Twitter account was compromised, which raises concerns about the company's security measures and may affect investor confidence.

The false information disseminated from the compromised account could potentially lead to misunderstandings among investors and customers, impacting the company's reputation.

The company is currently involved in legal actions and is investigating the hacking incident, which may distract from its core business operations.

FAQ

What happened to Genius Group's CEO's X account?

The X account of Genius Group's CEO, Roger Hamilton, was compromised and used to post false information.

What false information was posted by the hackers?

The hackers posted misleading announcements regarding an alleged token launch by Genius Group without the Company's consent.

What should investors do regarding posts from the compromised account?

Investors should disregard all posts and messages from the compromised account until official confirmation is provided by the Company.

What actions has Genius Group taken in response to the hacking?

The Company has reported the incident to law enforcement and is working with X to recover the account.

How does this hacking incident affect Genius Group's operations?

Genius Group is investigating any potential links between the hacking and its ongoing legal activities, maintaining focus on its core operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GNS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,305

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SINGAPORE, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Genius Group Limited



(NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that the X account of its CEO, Roger Hamilton (X handle: @rogerhamilton), has been compromised. The hackers posted false information without the Company’s knowledge or consent regarding an alleged token launch by the Company. Any posts, solicitations or other messages allegedly announcing this are false and must not be relied upon.





The Company and Mr. Hamilton urge the public and all Genius Group investors, partners and customers to disregard all posts and private messages they receive from this account, from yesterday through to when there is affirmative confirmation from the Company’s official accounts (X handles: @GeniusGroupLtd_ and @geniusacademyai) that Mr. Hamilton’s account has been recovered.





The Company and Mr. Hamilton have currently reached out to X to recover the account. The Company has also reported the hacking activity to relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including Singapore Police, FBI, SEC and NYSE.





The Company gives notice to the hackers that it will use the full force of the law to pursue them for wrongdoing, and are actively investigating any potential relationships between this criminal activity and the Company’s progress on its various legal actions.







About Genius Group







Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit



www.geniusgroup.net



.





For more information, please visit



https://www.geniusgroup.ai/









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.







Contact











For enquiries, contact



investor@geniusgroup.ai





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.