Genius Group Expects FY24 Revenue Growth Of 110%

(RTTNews) - Genius Group Ltd. (GNS) Monday announced that it expects 110% revenue growth with positive EBITDA in 2024 based on continued strong growth in its AI-driven EdTech platform and portfolio of entrepreneurial education courses. Shares of Genius Group jumped over 10% following the news.

The company expects annual revenue of $58 million to $60 million, a 110% increase from $27 million to $29 million guidance for 2023. This follows the company's recently revised guidance of a projected profitable 2023 on 43% to 60% revenue growth.

Number of students and users is expected to be 9.5 million to 10 million for 2024, a 67% increase from 5.7 million to 6.0 million guidance for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.5 million to $3.0 million for 2024.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented: "We continue to see high demand from our global community of students and faculty for AI-driven, Web3-based learning solutions, from our Genie AI and Genius Metaversity to our Ai-enabled Partner Portal."

"We believe 2024 is going to be an extremely important year for both technology and education, with a continued trend towards future-focused courses to prepare students, entrepreneurs and employees for a world in which AI and exponential technologies will play an increasingly important part."

"We believe Genius Group is well positioned to serve the companies and talent that are seeking to learn and earn in the Age of AI, using our Genie AI to provide personalized learning pathways for future-ready leaders. In addition, our improving unit economics we believe will enable us to combine high growth with positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024."

