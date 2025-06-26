Genius Group Approves Plan To Distribute Legal Win Proceeds As Dividend, To Purchase Bitcoin

(RTTNews) - Genius Group Limited (GNS), Thursday announced that its Board of Directors have approved a distribution plan from the proceeds of any and all future legal wins, with net proceeds divided equally for distribution to shareholders and purchase of Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Treasury.

Genius Group's CEO, Roger Hamilton said "The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion. As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders."

The company currently has filed a complaint under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida against Peter Ritz and Michael Moe as the controlling officers and directors of LZGI International, Inc and against Michael Carter and John Clayton, seeking damages of over $750 million caused by the defendants to Genius Group.

The company also has an upcoming lawsuit alleging naked short selling and evidence of spoofing against certain parties, led by Wes Christian of Christian Attar, with alleged damages calculated at between $251.3 million and $262.7 million following the initial analysis of the Company's share trading data in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.